Abnormally warm this week; next chance of snow arrives this weekend

DENVER -- After a week below average, we're in for an abnormally warm week ahead. High temps on Monday reach 50 in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins with sunny to partly cloudy conditions and breezy west.

The mountains go sunny to partly cloudy and windy above treeline, 25-55mph with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday starts with dense fog across the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Even warmer on Tuesday after the fog burns away at almost 60 degrees across the Front Range with sunshine.

Mountain highs reach the 30s and 40s on Tuesday.

We'll even get near 60 degrees again on Thursday along the Front Range.

The next chance of snow is spread out over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It's not clear yet which day holds the best chance, but temps turn colder in the 20s, 30s and 40s.

