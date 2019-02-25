19 Colorado restaurants named among the best in the nation by AAA
DENVER — 19 Colorado restaurants were named among the best in the country by AAA’s annual Diamond Awards, which were released earlier this month.
The Diamond Awards rates restaurants and hotels across the country. According to AAA’s website, “Four Diamonds are a culinary experience to savor and enjoy. And Five Diamonds offer an entire evening of wow moments.”
Colorado only had one Five Diamond restaurant, The Penrose Room at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.
“The panoramic rooftop view is one splendid element of this restaurant’s elegant ambience,” an AAA inspector wrote about The Penrose Room. “The seasonally changing menu features local vegetables and meats, such as Colorado lamb, as well as more exotic items like osetra caviar and foie gras.”
“Audible gasps are heard when artfully presented desserts arrive at the table,” the inspector added.
18 other restaurants in the state earned Four Diamond recognition for 2019. Here’s the full list.
- The Penrose Room – Colorado Springs (Five Diamond)
- Alpenglow Stube – Keystone
- Colt & Gray – Denver
- Edge Restaurant & Bar – Denver
- Element 47 – Aspen
- Game Creek Restaurant – Vail
- Frasca – Boulder
- Grouse Mountain Grill – Beaver Creek
- Guard and Grace – Denver
- Keystone Ranch Restaurant – Keystone
- The Cliff House Dining Room – Manitou Springs
- The Flagstaff House Restaurant – Boulder
- Palace Arms – Denver
- Rioja – Denver
- Summit – Colorado Springs
- Mirabelle at Beaver Creek – Beaver Creek
- Mizuna – Denver
- Panzano – Denver
- Splendido at the Chateau – Beaver Creek
According to AAA, of the nearly 32,000 restaurants inspected and reviewed, only 2.1 percent make the Four Diamond list while only 0.2 percent make the Five Diamond list.AlertMe