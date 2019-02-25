× 19 Colorado restaurants named among the best in the nation by AAA

DENVER — 19 Colorado restaurants were named among the best in the country by AAA’s annual Diamond Awards, which were released earlier this month.

The Diamond Awards rates restaurants and hotels across the country. According to AAA’s website, “Four Diamonds are a culinary experience to savor and enjoy. And Five Diamonds offer an entire evening of wow moments.”

Colorado only had one Five Diamond restaurant, The Penrose Room at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

“The panoramic rooftop view is one splendid element of this restaurant’s elegant ambience,” an AAA inspector wrote about The Penrose Room. “The seasonally changing menu features local vegetables and meats, such as Colorado lamb, as well as more exotic items like osetra caviar and foie gras.”

“Audible gasps are heard when artfully presented desserts arrive at the table,” the inspector added.

18 other restaurants in the state earned Four Diamond recognition for 2019. Here’s the full list.

The Penrose Room – Colorado Springs (Five Diamond)

Alpenglow Stube – Keystone

Colt & Gray – Denver

Edge Restaurant & Bar – Denver

Element 47 – Aspen

Game Creek Restaurant – Vail

Frasca – Boulder

Grouse Mountain Grill – Beaver Creek

Guard and Grace – Denver

Keystone Ranch Restaurant – Keystone

The Cliff House Dining Room – Manitou Springs

The Flagstaff House Restaurant – Boulder

Palace Arms – Denver

Rioja – Denver

Summit – Colorado Springs

Mirabelle at Beaver Creek – Beaver Creek

Mizuna – Denver

Panzano – Denver

Splendido at the Chateau – Beaver Creek

According to AAA, of the nearly 32,000 restaurants inspected and reviewed, only 2.1 percent make the Four Diamond list while only 0.2 percent make the Five Diamond list.