Week ahead looking warmer, dry for Front Range

DENVER — There will be more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures on Sunday, with highs returning to the low 40s.

Expect light wind throughout the day across Colorado under a mix of sun and clouds.

The warming trend will continue heading into the upcoming workweek. Highs will top near average on Monday in the upper 40s, with mid-50s on Tuesday.

Expect mostly sunny conditions to start the week, with clouds increasing by Wednesday and Thursday. This will keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s with breezy conditions.

Scattered mountain snow showers will return Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, in Denver and the Front Range, the next chance for some isolated snow will return Friday. This system looks to bring cooler temperatures with minimal impacts because of accumulating snow.

