R. Kelly spends night in jail after failing to post bond

Posted 10:27 am, February 24, 2019, by

R&B singer R. Kelly arrives at the 1st District-Central police station on February 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced today that Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of four victims, at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — R. Kelly remains jailed a day after a bond court judge ruled the R&B star could go free pending a sex abuse trial if he pays 10 percent of a $1 million bail.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office website Sunday says Kelly — one of the best-selling music artists of all time — is still in its 7,000-inmate complex in Chicago.

The judge Saturday described the allegations against Kelly as “disturbing” but offered him freedom for $100,000. It can be paid by credit card, cash or check.

Defense lawyer Steve Greenberg told the judge that Kelly’s finances are “a mess.” Greenberg later said he hoped Kelly would be released Saturday.

It’s unclear if Kelly can’t raise the $100,000 or there’s a technical problem with transferring money over the weekend.

