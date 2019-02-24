× R. Kelly spends night in jail after failing to post bond

CHICAGO — R. Kelly remains jailed a day after a bond court judge ruled the R&B star could go free pending a sex abuse trial if he pays 10 percent of a $1 million bail.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office website Sunday says Kelly — one of the best-selling music artists of all time — is still in its 7,000-inmate complex in Chicago.

The judge Saturday described the allegations against Kelly as “disturbing” but offered him freedom for $100,000. It can be paid by credit card, cash or check.

Defense lawyer Steve Greenberg told the judge that Kelly’s finances are “a mess.” Greenberg later said he hoped Kelly would be released Saturday.

It’s unclear if Kelly can’t raise the $100,000 or there’s a technical problem with transferring money over the weekend.