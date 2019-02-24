Missing Adams County brothers have autism, mother says

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The two young brothers missing out of western Adams County both have autism and ADHD, according to their mother. She said she is especially concerned because both boys are on medication, and their emotions may become more extreme without it.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 11-year-old Adrian and 14-year-old Arnie have been missing since 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The boys were last seen near West 84th Avenue and Huron Street.

The mother, who requested she not be identified, said that on Saturday, the elder son was misbehaving, so she verbally disciplined him by letting him know she makes the rules. She said she went outside for fresh air and when she returned, both boys were gone.

The family has been posting fliers in the area. They also have been looking for the boys in local shops and 7-Elevens.

About 6 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office said the boys’ backpacks were found near the Anythink Library at El Paso Boulevard and Hilltop Circle.

Anyone with information about where the brothers might be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-288-1535.