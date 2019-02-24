Dry, warm weather pattern moves into Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After a snowy week in the mountains, Colorado's snowpack is at 116 percent of average. The southwestern mountains picked up several feet of snow in just a few days, pushing snowpack over 120 percent of average. A dry and warm pattern is moving back into Colorado but it won't be here for long.

Monday will be dry, mostly sunny and warm in Denver. Denver's high temperature will reach the 50s in the afternoon with a light breeze. It will be a great day to spend time outside.

Dry weather with highs in the upper 40s and 50s will stick around through Thursday.

Changes in the forecast move in on Friday with a strong cold front. Winds will be gusty with snow showers and temperatures will cool to the 40s on Friday. Next weekend, temperatures will drop to the 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

