× Crisanta Duran to challenge Rep. Diana DeGette in 2020

DENVER — Former Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran has announced she will be challenging fellow Democrat and longtime Denver Congresswoman Diana DeGette In 2020.

Duran made the announcement on YouTube and Twitter Sunday night.

I’m laying it all on the line to empower my fellow Coloradans and build our movement. It is time for change in Colorado's 1st Congressional District.#CO1 #TimeForChange #TeamDuranhttps://t.co/YA5UQ8KjbU — Crisanta Duran (@crisantaduran) February 25, 2019

Duran, who was term limited and left her position of Speaker this past January, was long rumored to be considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2020 but has elected to challenge DeGette instead.

DeGette has represented the 1st District in Colorado, which is heavily Democratic, since 1997. The district covers the city of Denver and a few suburbs.

DeGette faced a primary challenge in 2018 but defeated her opponent by nearly 50,000 votes.

DeGette is expected to have the support of Speaker Nancy Pelosi having served in leadership positions with the current Speaker of the House for several years.