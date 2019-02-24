6-year-old injured after falling 40 feet from ski lift at Eldora

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A young girl was injured after falling from a ski lift at Eldora Mountain Resort Sunday afternoon.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, about 1 p.m., a 6-year-old girl from Boulder fell about 40 feet from the Sundance Ski Lift.

“The fall was immediately reported to Eldora Ski Patrol who responded and found the victim conscious and breathing,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The girl was taken to a first-aid room, where paramedics responded and began treating her for possible injuries to her pelvis and lower extremity.

After being stabilized, the girl was taken by ambulance to Boulder Community Hospital.