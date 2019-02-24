2 girls become first in Colorado to place at state wrestling tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two Colorado high school wrestlers made history on Saturday, becoming the first females to place at the state tournament.

Angel Rios of Valley High School and Jaslynn Gallegos of Skyview High School needed one win each to make history at the 84th Colorado High School Activities Association tournament at the Pepsi Center.

Rios finished fourth and Gallegos fifth in the Class 3A 106-pound weight class.

Brendan Johnston of The Classical Academy forfeited his matches against the girls. He declined to wrestle Gallegos in the first round on Thursday and did the same when he drew Rios on Saturday.

He cited personal and religious principles in both cases.