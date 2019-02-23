× Snow, clouds clearing as temps stay below average

Clouds will continue to clear across the Denver metro area to start our Saturday morning, as periods of heavy snow and strong wind continue out on the plains. A Blizzard Warning continues for portions of the plains until this evening, making travel very difficult into Kansas and Nebraska.

In Denver, expect some sunshine to return by the afternoon with highs only in the 30s. It will be breezy at times, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. A few isolated mountain snow showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon.

Sunday will offer more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, as highs soar into the low 40s by the afternoon. We’ll keep this warming trend around for the upcoming work week, as highs get back into the mid-50 by Tuesday. A weak disturbance will move through on Wednesday, dropping temps back into the 40s with an increase of clouds.

We’ll watch for the potential of a few snow showers Thursday, but overall the week ahead remains fairly quiet with seasonal temperatures.

