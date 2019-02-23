× Report: Dog owners take more pictures of their pets than their partners

DENVER — According to a report from dog walking/sitting website Rover.com, the typical dog owner takes more pictures of their pets than their significant other.

In Rover.com’s “The Truth About Dog People” study, data showed that 65 percent of dog owners admitted to taking more photos of their canine than their partner.

Moreover, the study revealed that 54 percent of dog owners would consider ending a relationship if their dog did not like their partner.

“The report includes responses from thousands of dog owners across the country as well as scientific research on pet parents’ relationships with their dogs. Overall, the data revealed that the human-dog relationship has evolved from one of ownership to one based on kinship,” the report reads.

Another finding of the study: a large majority of dog owners — 88 percent — say they have done things to ensure their dog does not get lonely while home alone, including leaving the TV on or getting a second pet.

