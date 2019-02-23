× Man charged with DUI after head-on crash kills one in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man has been charged after he allegedly caused a fatal crash while driving under the influence in Golden late Friday night.

According to the Golden Police Department, officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 93 and Golden Gate Canyon Road about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses report that a car was heading northbound on Highway 93 without its headlights on when it crossed the center line and hit a vehicle going southbound head-on.

There were four people in the southbound vehicle. The right-rear passenger suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead when first responders arrived, according to police. The driver of the southbound vehicle and its two other passengers were taken to St. Anthony Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The driver accused of causing the crash, 29-year-old William Lenox, was not injured. He was arrested on a number of charges, including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and careless driving resulting in death.

Police did not say whether they believe Lenox was under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both.

Lenox was booked into the Jefferson County Jail. Formal charges from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office are pending.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Heavy snow was falling throughout the metro area in the hours leading up to the crash.