Dry weather, seasonal temperatures move in Sunday

DENVER -- Denver saw one of its biggest snowstorms in two years Friday night and early Saturday morning, with 8.3 total inches at DIA. The Front Range is drying out

Saturday night, but gusty winds are still causing blowing snow and reduced visibility on the roadways in some spots. With temperatures well below freezing Saturday evening, any wet or slushy roads will refreeze overnight. Here are some of the storm totals:

This snowstorm boosted Denver's season snowfall to 27.8 inches, which is a lot closer to our average snowfall of 33.7 inches for this time of year.

Denver (DIA) picked up 8.3" of snow last night/ this morning. That puts Denver at 27.8" total this season and MUCH closer to our average this time of year of 33.7" #cowx pic.twitter.com/zR2k6zz2Ss — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) February 23, 2019

The next few days will be much drier and warmer in Denver. Here's our hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday:

Highs will reach the upper 50s on Tuesday and Thursday, helping to melt away leftover snow before another storm moves in Friday and Saturday.

