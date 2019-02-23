Dry weather, seasonal temperatures move in Sunday

DENVER -- Denver saw one of its biggest snowstorms in two years Friday night and early Saturday morning, with 8.3 total inches at DIA. The Front Range is drying out
Saturday night, but gusty winds are still causing blowing snow and reduced visibility on the roadways in some spots. With temperatures well below freezing Saturday evening, any wet or slushy roads will refreeze overnight. Here are some of the storm totals:
This snowstorm boosted Denver's season snowfall to 27.8 inches, which is a lot closer to our average snowfall of 33.7 inches for this time of year.
The next few days will be much drier and warmer in Denver. Here's our hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday:
Highs will reach the upper 50s on Tuesday and Thursday, helping to melt away leftover snow before another storm moves in Friday and Saturday.
