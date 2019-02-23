× Colorado Springs man allegedly tied to Florida prostitution sting

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A man from Colorado Springs is allegedly tied to the same Florida prostitution sting involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other high-profile individuals. According to KKTV, 51-year-old Randall Bower is now one of the hundreds of men who have warrants for soliciting prostitution at massage parlors.

According to the Associated Press, police said they secretly planted undercover cameras in targeted massage parlors and videotaped the interactions between men and the female employees.

Hundreds of arrest warrants have been issued in recent days as a result of the six-month investigation, and more are expected. Ten spas have been closed, and several people have been taken into custody on sex trafficking charges.

Vero Beach police Chief David Currey, whose agency has been involved in the sex-trafficking investigation, told reporters earlier this week that the prostitutes are victims who have been trapped into the trade.

“These girls are there all day long, into the evening. They can’t leave and they are performing sex acts,” Currey said, according to TCPalm. “Some of them may tell us they’re OK, but they’re not.”