Authorities investigating man’s death after physical altercation involving Weld deputies

Posted 7:59 am, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11AM, February 23, 2019

The 19th judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the death of a male after he was in a physical pursuit with Weld County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to a news release, a male party died during a physical altercation with Weld County deputies early Saturday morning. The deputies arrived just after 1:45 a.m. to  a service call of an unwanted person. When deputies arrived, the altercation began with the male party.

CPR was administered by deputies until medical arrived, but the man was pronounced dead on scene.

The name of the man is not being released at this time.

 

