2 boys missing out of Adams County

Posted 10:17 pm, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19PM, February 23, 2019

Adrian and Arnie. Credit: Adams County Sheriff's Office

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating two missing boys.

The sheriff’s office said via Twitter that 11-year-old Adrian and 14-year-old Arnie have been missing since 4 p.m. Saturday. They are brothers.

The boys were last seen in the 7700 block of North Pecos Street, which is just north of where Pecos meets U.S. 36.

Anyone with information about where the brothers might be is urged to contact the sheriff’s office: 303-288-1535.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details regarding the boys’ disappearance.

