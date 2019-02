Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our amazing winter snow in Summit County is the perfect backdrop for Snowshoe for the Cure! Together, we can help put a stop to breast cancer! Colorado's Own Channel 2 is a proud partner with Susan G. Komen Colorado, and Paula Haddock is so honored and excited to emcee this 10th annual event!

Susan Kober is the leading fundraiser this year and shares her enthusiasm for finding a cure for breast cancer. Come out and join us, and use the Code: coloradosbest for $5 off your registration.