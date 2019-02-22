Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Freezing fog in morning; accumulating snow for the evening drive

Paula’s Picks – La Loma & National Margarita Day

Posted 10:41 am, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:42AM, February 22, 2019

Strike "Rose Gold" at La Loma, A Mexican Kitchen for National Margarita Day!  Their new Rose Gold Margarita is on special today, Feb. 22nd.  You will LOVE it!  And remember, La Loma has free valet parking in the evenings and weekends!  It's always one of Paula's Picks Deals! 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.