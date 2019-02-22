Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow diminishing, difficult travel statewide

More than 600 delays reported at DIA as snow continues

Posted 8:52 pm, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41PM, February 22, 2019

DENVER — Hundreds of flights have been delayed at Denver International Airport as heavy snow moves through the metro area.

As of 9:40 p.m. Friday, 612 flights have been delayed, according to FlightAware. Fifty-eight flights have been canceled. The numbers include both flights in and out of Denver.

Additionally, an airport spokesperson said no flights bound for Denver were being allowed to leave their origin airport.

The snow began falling late Friday afternoon. Heavy bands of precipitation dropped an inch of snow per hour in some areas.

DIA said via Twitter that its crews are “working quickly to keep runways and roadways clear.” It advised travelers to check with their airline to confirm their flight’s status.

Moreover, DIA said that Peña Boulevard is snow-packed and icy in places.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.