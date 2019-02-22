More than 600 delays reported at DIA as snow continues

DENVER — Hundreds of flights have been delayed at Denver International Airport as heavy snow moves through the metro area.

As of 9:40 p.m. Friday, 612 flights have been delayed, according to FlightAware. Fifty-eight flights have been canceled. The numbers include both flights in and out of Denver.

Additionally, an airport spokesperson said no flights bound for Denver were being allowed to leave their origin airport.

The snow began falling late Friday afternoon. Heavy bands of precipitation dropped an inch of snow per hour in some areas.

DIA said via Twitter that its crews are “working quickly to keep runways and roadways clear.” It advised travelers to check with their airline to confirm their flight’s status.

Moreover, DIA said that Peña Boulevard is snow-packed and icy in places.