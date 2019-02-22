Mom, boyfriend arrested in 1-year-old’s death claim toddler died after falling down stairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – Disturbing new details are being released regarding the death of a 1-year-old boy at an Airbnb in Indianapolis, according to WTTV.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the child’s death a homicide, leading to the arrest of the child’s mother and her boyfriend.

The toddler, Dontrell McClung, suffered a fatal skull fracture, leaving his family in disbelief.

Police arrested the child’s 19-year-old mother, Kira Fear, and her 21-year-old boyfriend, Tyree Resnover, for neglect of a dependent.

Several family members said Fear would never hurt her son.

“She loved her son. She loved my grandson. He was a happy child. She had no reason to do anything to her child,” said Fear’s grandmother, Patricia Soil.

After flagging down an ambulance, the suspects both told police the child fell down some stairs, but then gave vastly different stories about that alleged accident.

The arrest affidavit explained Fear told police she went to get a bottle and her son fell down the stairs, adding she bathed him after he vomited and didn’t notice any marks. The next day she woke up and says the child did not look right.

In a separate interview, Resnover told police he heard the child cry and went to check on him, adding he had to clean up child’s vomit by himself, and then placed him in front of a TV. Resnover said Dontrell looked lethargic.

Resnover said he didn’t go to the hospital right away because he could not wake Kira up. Instead, he went to bed.

The coroner determined Dontrell’s injuries were from abuse and not a fall down the stairs.

Before seeking help for the injured boy, prosecutors claim Resnover searched two websites looking for information on the signs of concussions among babies.

“All I know is they said it was blunt force trauma and I’ll leave it at that. I don’t know what happened, but I know my niece,” said Fear’s uncle, Benny Jackson.

“What happened I don’t know. I’d like to know. The truth is going to come out,” said Soil.

Both suspects remain behind bars in Marion County. They are due in court next week.

A search of court records shows Resnover has a violent past. Just last year, he was charged with domestic battery after fighting with a previous girlfriend who said he spanked his daughter too hard. In 2016, he was also charged with battery for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.