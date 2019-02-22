Man killed in shooting after carjacking near Sloans Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A man was killed in a shooting following a carjacking at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Perry Street, near Sloans Lake, early Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Denver police first tweeted about the incident in the 1500 block of Perry Street around 4:15 a.m. on Friday.

Police said that the vehicle involved was a black Cadillac and there is no information on the victim's role in the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

Police confirm 1 man was killed in shooting here. Officers are trying to figure out circumstances leading up to shooting. Right now Colfax is open, 1 block of Perry is closed between Colfax & W Conejos Place. pic.twitter.com/LsMXll0boI — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) February 22, 2019