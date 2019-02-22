Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Freezing fog in morning; accumulating snow for the evening drive

Man killed in shooting after carjacking near Sloans Lake

Posted 4:52 am, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:31AM, February 22, 2019

DENVER -- A man was killed in a shooting following a carjacking at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Perry Street, near Sloans Lake, early Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Denver police first tweeted about the incident in the 1500 block of Perry Street around 4:15 a.m. on Friday.

Police said that the vehicle involved was a black Cadillac and there is no information on the victim's role in the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

