Longmont middle school teacher arrested, accused of hit-and-run, DUI during school hours

LONGMONT, Colo. — An Altona Middle School teacher was arrested by Longmont police on Thursday following a suspected hit-and-run crash.

The police report alleges that Jessica Lynn Brady, 32, was possibly under the influence of alcohol when she fled the scene of a crash while going from her home to Altona Middle School. The alleged incident occurred at about 11:36 a.m. on Thursday.

Brady was arrested in the school’s parking lot.

According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, Brady admitted she had a beer at her residence before returning to the school.

St. Vrain Valley Schools sent the following response to FOX31 reporter Evan Kruegel. In the emailed statement, the St. Vrain Valley school district confirmed the incident but said it can not comment further.

“Yesterday, during the lunch hour, a staff member was arrested in the parking lot of Altona Middle School on a matter unrelated to school operations. We will not be commenting further on personnel issues and all additional questions regarding the arrest can be directed to the Longmont Police Department,” said Kerri McDermid, the executive director of communications.