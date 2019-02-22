Local mom, daughter warn public about son convicted of sex crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- FOX31 gets a number of email tips every day, but we've never had one from the mother of a convicted sex offender who wanted to out him to the public as a safety warning.

The fact that 30-year-old Christopher "Chris" Hudson is being sentenced Feb. 26 at the Arapahoe County Courthouse is only known because his mother and his sister want it known. His sister was one of his victims.

"I'd like to know why he has never taken responsibility, other than being forced to in court," said Elizabeth Johnson, Hudson's mother.

The Arapahoe County District Attorney won't confirm anything about Hudson's case because it's been suppressed, which is typical in juvenile cases.

The fact that Hudson was allowed to plead guilty as a juvenile instead of an adult is something that is frustrating for both Johnson and her 24-year old daughter, Nikki Hudson.

"It's devastating. As an adult, he was looking at life in prison, which I think is close to what he deserves," said Nikki. She claims her brother sexually abused her and one of her friends for about a 5- to 6-year period when both girls were preteens.

Nikki told FOX31 that her brother was originally charged as an adult, but at what's called a "Reverse Transfer Hearing," a judge moved Chris' case to juvenile court because most of the crimes happened before he was 18, though not all.

"For Chris to show no remorse and to not come forward on his own... I think shows a great deal of his likelihood of perpetrating again," said Nikki.

She came forward to police in August 2017 at age 22 after her mother found a letter Nikki had written her grandmother detailing the abuse. Johnson found the letter while cleaning out her grandmother's home after the grandmother died.

"It has haunted me since the day I found out," said Johnson, who convinced her daughter to contact law enforcement.

According to Johnson and Nikki, Chris pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual assault on a child -- three counts for each of the two victims.

Because Chris pleaded guilty as a juvenile, his sister says prosecutors have told her Chris could get his record expunged after he serves his sentence. A spokeswoman for the Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office said while she can't comment on this case, it is true juveniles are generally able to have their records expunged when they complete their sentence.

Nikki said she was also told her brother will no longer have to register as a sex offender once his sentence is complete, though the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which maintains Colorado's sex offender registry, was unable to confirm that to FOX31 by our deadline.

Nikki said prosecutors told her Chris faces probation and up to two years of community corrections when he is sentenced.