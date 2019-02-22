‘It’s all about the dogs:’ How you can go dog sledding in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEADVILLE, Colo. -- If you've ever dreamed of riding on a sled with Huskies through the Rocky Mountains - there's a place where you can do it right here in Colorado.

The Colorado Mountain Mushers Club has been around since 1984 with most of the races taking place in Leadville. They have about 80 members and anyone can join - even kids.

"It's all about the dogs!" the club writes on its Facebook page. And that could not be more true. From sprint races to mid-distance races - the club is all about education and having fun with man's best friend.

"Just that feeling you feel when their tails are wagging and they look like they're smiling when they're running. It's a good feeling doing what they love to do," said Jennifer Watson, the VP Colorado Mountain Mushers. "They're not made to sit at home."

The final race of the season is in Leadville this weekend, Feb. 23 and 24, and anyone is welcome to check it out.

The club even offers mushing clinics and lets you give it a try if you've never try if you've never done it before.