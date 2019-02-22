Freezing fog this morning then accumulating snow for the evening drive: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's a two-part story: 1.) Freezing fog, freezing drizzle, and light snow this morning. 2.) Snow likely for the evening rush hour with 1-6 inches of accumulation.

This includes Denver, Boulder, Highlands Ranch, Aurora, Loveland, Fort Collins.

We've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for these reasons.

High temps today around freezing.

Snow tapers-off on Saturday morning then improving weather and highs around 40.

The central and northern mountains today can expect snow. 4-8 inches totals by Saturday morning across the Interstate-70 Corridor. 1-4 inches totals in the northern mountains.

The heaviest snow is falling in the San Juan Mountains where another foot of snow is likely by Saturday morning. Even the valley towns like Durango are seeing heavy snow.

Sunday looks dry and sunny, highs in the 40s.

Warmer 40s and 50s on Monday-Tuesday.

