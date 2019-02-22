Englewood woman says hacker locked her out of her own computer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- If you get a message on your computer saying it's locked until you pay a fee just to log back on - don't fall for it, just guard against it.

An Englewood woman tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers that she received an odd message from a so-called security company on her screen saying her computer was infected by “foreign bodies”.

It encouraged her to call a phone number and provide information then to fix the problem all she had to do was pay three hundred dollars.

"These two other windows came up and said you have all of these foreign entities in your computer," the woman said.

Donald McLaughlin of CP Cyber tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers “someone reaching out saying ‘hey your computer has been compromised’, they want to get access to your computer.”

He says many times malicious software ends up on a computer after the user visits certain websites or clicks on innocent looking ads.

To protect yourself McLaughlin recommends keeping antivirus software updated, using a strong password that you don’t use on other sites and setting up an extra user login on your computer.

For step-by-step instructions visit the blog.