Colorado Sheriffs consider pulling support for Red Flag bill

DENVER — County Sheriffs of Colorado, an association of various law enforcement departments, is considering pulling support of the controversial red flag bill. The measure would allow family members and law enforcement to go before a judge and request an extreme risk protection order which would allow guns to be taken away for up to 364 days. A formal hearing involving the gun owner must take place within 14 days.

Sheriffs confirmed to Fox31 that a membership-wide vote has been taking place. Previously a committee of the organization fully endorsed the proposal.

Red flag at #coleg: Colorado Sheriffs conducting membership wide vote to consider pulling support for red flag bill. A committee of the association voted to endorse it. #erpo #kdvr #copolitics — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 22, 2019

Do you see the Sheriff’s? Douglas County Sheriff (right) is here in support, Weld County Sheriff (left) is here against #coleg #copolitics pic.twitter.com/P3YAS38rA8 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 21, 2019

The County Sheriffs Association told Fox31 no formal decision regarding changing their support has taken place yet.

Sources tell Fox31 the likely scenario is that the group shifts to neutral on the bill.

The measure advanced out of the House Judiciary Committee at the State Capitol Thursday after ten hours of testimony. It will now be heard in the House Appropriations Committee where it expected to advance.

While Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock has been a prime supporter of the bill along with Boulder Sheriff Joe Pelle, Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams tells Fox31 the pair do not reflect the thoughts of all sheriffs in Colorado.