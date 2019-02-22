Car involved in fatal Denver carjacking used in Utah, Wyoming robberies

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The car involved in a fatal early-morning carjacking in west Denver was later used in robberies in Wyoming and Utah, according to authorities.

About 2 a.m. Friday, a man was shot and killed during a carjacking near Sloan’s Lake Park. His black Cadillac sedan was stolen.

Police in Cheyenne, Wyoming said the Cadillac was involved in a robbery at a gas station about 4 a.m. Friday. No one was injured during the robbery.

Additionally, the Summit County, Utah Sheriff’s Office said the car was involved in a bank robbery in Park City about 10 a.m. Friday. An employee at the Wells Fargo who called 911 said the bank was robbed by two men. One man had a handgun and demanded money.

No one was hurt in the Utah incident. The suspects left in an unknown direction, the sheriff’s office said.

A female was with the two men at the time. Her involvement in the case is unknown.

The black 2015 Cadillac sedan has Colorado license plates 208-QON.

No arrests have been made in the case. The FBI is investigating.