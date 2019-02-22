Bands of heavy snow move into Front Range: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Our next round of snow moves in fast during the Friday evening drive. Snow will move from west to east across the metro area. Some of the snow in narrow bands could be heavy and drop an inch an hour. We expect the roads to rapidly deteriorate and turn slick and snow covered. You'll need to allow extra time if you have plans to be out this Friday evening.

Snow will push onto the eastern Plains of Colorado later in the evening. The snow east of the city will be combined with wind, creating visibility and drifting problems. Additionally, snow will be falling in the Colorado mountains, which will make travel in the high country difficult. Bottom line: if you are traveling just about anywhere in the state Friday night, it will be a challenge.

Here's a look at our updated snowfall forecast:

#cowx snow will fall across all of Colorado tonight into early Saturday. Here's our updated snowfall foreacst. It's nice to see the San Juan mountains in SW Colorado getting more snow. Plus look at the deep totals coming for SE Colorado...good moisture! pic.twitter.com/YYy6SytfSj — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) February 22, 2019

There could be a few leftover snow showers very early on Saturday, especially to the south and east of Denver. Otherwise, sunshine will return. However, it will be a blustery and chilly day with highs in the 30s. The rest of our weekly planner has dry and mainly sunny skies along with milder temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

