5″ of fresh snow overnight in Durango; snow will continue falling until 5pm-9pm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURANGO — An additional 5 inches of snow fell overnight in Durango, on top of the 6 inches of snow it saw on Thursday during the day.

The snow isn’t letting up, either. It’s expected to continue falling throughout the day until at least 5pm-9pm. Parts of the San Juan Mountains have already seen a couple feet of snow from this storm.

Schools in the Durango area were canceled again on Friday. Fort Lewis College also canceled classes.

Over the last 72 hours, Wolf Creek Ski Area reported 51” of fresh powder.

Wolf Creek Pass was scheduled to close Friday at 6am for avalanche mitigation, so expect delays.