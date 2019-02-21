Wintry mix and more cold on the way for Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- More snow is on the way that will keep the temperatures across metro Denver on the cold side for the end of the workweek.

Snow showers are expected Thursday evening. There could be some light freezing drizzle mixed in that could create icy spots.

Accumulation from the snow showers looks light with less than a half-inch in most places.

Friday could start with a leftover snow shower early along with some patchy fog. There will be some midday sunshine, but temperatures stay close to freezing.

A band of snow will arrive later in the evening and move from west to east across the Front Range.

Accumulation from this band of snow looks to be closer to 1 inch in most areas along the Front Range and in Denver.

Snow totals look higher on the far eastern Plains of Colorado with possible 2-5-inch amounts.

There are winter weather advisories and winter storm watches in places for travel trouble from about Greeley to the northeast corner and from about Deer Trail to the eastern border.

Plan accordingly for extra time and slower speeds if you are heading east of Denver.

There will be a leftover flurry early on Saturday followed by returning sunshine. Temperatures look to reach the low 40s.

And the forecast beyond that for next week looks dry and mainly sunny with more 40-degree temperatures and even a few readings in the 50s.

