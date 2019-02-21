Toilet to tap: Castle Rock planning to reuse own waste water to create safe drinking water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Although all water is recycled or reused, Castle Rock is joining a growing list of communities around the country that are changing the way its being done.

After water is used in homes and businesses, it goes down the drain and is sent to their treatment plant. At the plant, its treated and released into East Plum Creek and instead of allowing that water to be lost to downstream communities, where other cities use their water, Castle Rock Water will recapture it from the creek so they can purify it and then reuse it.

Castle Rock has been planning for reuse water since 2006.

Officials say the reuse water will make up a third of the town's water supply.

"It's about being cost effective with the water we have a right to use," said Mark Marlow, the director of Castle Rock Water. "This will avoid us having to go get water from a long distance away."

"We own this water and if we don't use it, someone else will be using it right down the stream," Marlow added.

Currently, there are 26 other advanced facilities in seven other states like the facility.

Castle Rock is hosting an open house at their treatment plant on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where water experts will be on hand to answer questions and residents can take a tour.

They will also have wine available that is made from their reuse water.

The program is set to begin in 2020.