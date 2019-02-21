× The Monkees singer and guitarist Peter Tork dies at 77

NEW YORK — Peter Tork, a popular singer and guitarist for The Monkees, has died at the age of 77.

The musician’s official Facebook page broke the news Thursday.

“It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world,” the post read.

The cause of death was not immediately known, but in 2009, Tork was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare form of cancer affecting his tongue.

From 1966 to 1968, The Monkees had a popular TV show and three No. 1 hits: “Last Train To Clarksville,” “I’m A Believer,” and “Daydream Believer.”

Bandmate Davy Jones died in 2012.