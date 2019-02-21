The best photos from Colorado Rockies picture day 2019

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One of the best days of Rockies spring training happened on Wednesday: it was picture day!

It gives us a first look at the team with photos that we get to use all year long.

And as we impatiently await Opening Day 2019, let’s take a look at the Rockies photos (and you can download your own FOX31 Rockies wallpaper here).

We start with all-star third baseman Nolan Arenado who recently signed a record-breaking one-year deal with the Rockies. The team and Arenado’s agent continue to negotiate on a long-term deal.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 20: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies poses during MLB Photo Day on February 20, 2019 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Charlie Blackmon is still rocking his signature beard. The purple lighting on his hair makes this photo even more fun.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 20: Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies poses during MLB Photo Day on February 20, 2019 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

We’re excited to see shortstop Trevor Story back in action this spring.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 20: Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies poses during MLB Photo Day on February 20, 2019 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

The last time we saw Colorado-native Kyle Freeland in action was during the Rockies 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card Game. He pitched 6.2 shutout innings in which he struck out six while allowing only four hits and one walk.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 20: Kyle Freeland #21 of the Colorado Rockies poses during MLB Photo Day on February 20, 2019 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Check out more picture day photos from Ian Desmond, David Dahl and more in our photo gallery below.

Photo Gallery

