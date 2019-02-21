The best photos from Colorado Rockies picture day 2019

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One of the best days of Rockies spring training happened on Wednesday: it was picture day!

It gives us a first look at the team with photos that we get to use all year long.

And as we impatiently await Opening Day 2019, let’s take a look at the Rockies photos (and you can download your own FOX31 Rockies wallpaper here).

We start with all-star third baseman Nolan Arenado who recently signed a record-breaking one-year deal with the Rockies. The team and Arenado’s agent continue to negotiate on a long-term deal.

Charlie Blackmon is still rocking his signature beard. The purple lighting on his hair makes this photo even more fun.

We’re excited to see shortstop Trevor Story back in action this spring.

The last time we saw Colorado-native Kyle Freeland in action was during the Rockies 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card Game. He pitched 6.2 shutout innings in which he struck out six while allowing only four hits and one walk.

Check out more picture day photos from Ian Desmond, David Dahl and more in our photo gallery below.