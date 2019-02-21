× Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man walking on an interstate late Wednesday night as he tried to avoid hitting the man’s disabled vehicle, police say.

The Syracuse Police Department said 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez was in a car with three others before midnight Wednesday when their vehicle crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 690 in Syracuse.

Boeheim struck Jimenez while trying to avoid the vehicle. Jimenez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Boeheim, the 74-year-old Basketball Hall of Fame coach, is cooperating with the investigation.

“He stopped immediately and exited the vehicle,” Syracuse Sgt. Matthew Malinowski said.

Police said sobriety tests were administered to Boeheim and were negative for any signs of impairment. No tickets have been issued to Boeheim at this time and the investigation is continuing.

A freezing rain had fallen earlier Wednesday night, though it is unclear if the weather had anything to do with the crash.

There was no immediate comment from Syracuse University.

Boeheim has coached at Syracuse for 43 years, winning a national title in 2003 and making five Final Four appearances.

His team beat Louisville, 69-49, on Wednesday night during a home game.