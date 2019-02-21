One injured after single-engine aircraft goes off Centennial Airport runway

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One person was injured after a plane went off a runway as it was leaving Centennial Airport on Thursday.

Two people were on board the single-engine light sport aircraft when it went off runway 10/28 about 2:30 p.m.

South Metro Fire Rescue responded and rendered aid to one of the passengers.

UPDATE: Single-engine light sport aircraft off edge of RWY 10/28. Two persons on board. One injured, being treated by @SouthMetroPIO medics. Aircraft was departing the airport. pic.twitter.com/dRT8rXHuUm — Centennial Airport (@FlyCentennial) February 21, 2019

It was the third plane in two days to experience problems at Centennial Airport.

On Wednesday, a Cessna 320’s nose gear collapsed while landing. The plane did not catch on fire and the two people aboard were not injured.

About an hour later, a single-engine Piper Comanche went off the runway and stopped in the grass. Two people aboard were not injured.