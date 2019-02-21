× Mom, son convicted of killing witness to marijuana shop robbery

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A mother and her son have been convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of a witness to a marijuana shop robbery in Denver in 2016.

Terance Black and Tina Black were convicted of first-degree murder in the death of David Henderson last week after a joint trial that began on Jan. 22.

Prosecutors said when the Blacks found out Henderson was cooperating with law enforcement about the marijuana shop robbery, they arranged to kill him.

Documents in the case were sealed because other witnesses and a cooperating defendant were in fear for their lives, leading to “intense” security measures, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office said.

Cure Dispensary at 6200 E. Yale Ave. in Denver was robbed on Aug. 14, 2016, that Henderson witnessed.

Henderson was found fatally shot on Oct. 12, 2016, outside his home at 425 S. Galena St. in Denver.

Terance Black and Tina Black were convicted of first-degree murder after deliberation and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation.

Tina Black was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

Both are expected to be life in prison on Thursday in Arapahoe County District Court.