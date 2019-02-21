× Man sentenced to 30 years for death of Fort Collins woman Kimberlee Graves

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Colorado man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the death of a woman whose body was found in Lory State Park.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports 31-year-old Khalid White was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of Kimberlee Graves.

Larimer County prosecutors had agreed to drop seven felony charges in exchange for White’s plea.

Graves was reported missing from Fort Collins in December 2017. Her body was found the next month.

The coroner’s office ruled her death a homicide by blunt force head injuries and manual strangulation.

White’s defense attorney Sarah Cure says her client “did not commit second-degree murder” but took the plea to avoid trial.

Anthony Deyo, the father of Graves’ 8-year-old son, told the court the sentence was “too merciful.”