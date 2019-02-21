× Sam Boik and Chris Parente participate in Dancing with the Anchors to raise money for charity

Fox31’s Sam Boik and Channel 2’s Chris Parente are competing with local anchors in a dance competition to benefit the Anchor Center for Blind Children.

Sam and Chris just started rehearsals and are learning their moves, but they’ll need your vote to help them win. They get a vote for every dollar you donate. The competition is on Saturday, April 13th from 5- 10 p.m.

The Anchor Center for Blind Children serves children who are blind, living with serious visual impairments or have visual and auditory impairments.

