Chance of snow moves into Denver tonight; Heavy snow starts in the southern mountains

DENVER -- We'll start sunny across the Front Range on Thursday then turn cloudy with a slight chance for snow showers this evening and overnight. There's a 10-20 percent chance of snow with highs around 32 degrees.

The central and northern mountains start to see snow today-tonight.

1-3 inches of accumulation is possible with another 1-4 inches possible on Friday into Saturday morning. This is not a big storm for the northern mountains. The temps will be in the teens and some 20s.

The heaviest snow accumulation occurs in the southern mountains where up to 40 inches is possible over the San Juans by Saturday morning. Even the valley towns could see significant snowfall.

For example, 1-2 feet is possible in Durango.

We've got a 40 percent chance of snow on Friday across the Front Range with an inch of accumulation possible. A few places over the Eastern/Northeastern Plains could see two inches.

Snow continues into early Saturday morning across the Front Range then clearing skies with highs in the 30s.

Sunday looks drier and partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and highs look to stay in the 40s next week.

