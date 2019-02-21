Centennial preschool seeking new temporary home after building floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Joshua Early Childhood Center in Centennial is seeking help after it was forced to close due to flooding.

A pipe on a toilet burst and flooded the building over the long holiday weekend.

"It was an immediate splash zone as soon as you walked in the front door," said Brooke Lestikow, one of the school's directors.

More than a dozen fans are now set up to try to dry out the preschool.

Carpets and flooring have been ripped up. Nearly every item has been removed from the walls, even the kitchen sink.

"For my two boys who are playing outside right now, to see their classrooms with no carpet, stuff stacked up and knowing there was a flood... this is huge," said Nicole Thomas, a parent of one of the school's students.

The school tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers nearly half of the 55 students who attend the Joshua Early Childhood Center have a developmental disability. About 20 students have autism. That's why finding a new temporary home for the school is now a top priority.

"Especially our kids with autism, it's really hard for them to be out of a routine and schedule, so it's a mess," said Jamie Cohen, another of the school's directors.

The school's directors tell the Problem Solvers they are looking for help from the community. The school needs a temporary home until repairs can be made.

"We're looking at churches, recreation centers or any other large buildings," said Cohen.

If you have a space you think might work, contact Joshua Early Childhood Center at 720-316-5324 or email info@joshuaearlychildhoodcenter.org.