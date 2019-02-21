2 men shot in southeast Denver; suspect sought

Posted 5:20 am, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:40AM, February 21, 2019

DENVER — Two men were shot in the 6900 block of East Evans Avenue late Wednesday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Denver police first tweeted about the incident, which is near the intersection of East Evans Avenue and South Quebec Street at an apartment complex, around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The two men were taken to the hospital to be treated for gun shot wounds, police said.

Police did not immediately release any suspect information.

Evans Avenue was closed in the area for several hours while police investigated.

Google Map for coordinates 39.678194 by -104.907243.

