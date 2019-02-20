× U.S. Rep. Crow demands answers about possible chickenpox outbreak at Aurora ICE facility

AURORA, Colo. — Democratic Rep. Jason Crow went to ICE’s privately run Denver Contract Detention Facility in Aurora Wednesday seeking a tour. He was denied.

“There is an urgency to this, a public health emergency — knowing that there are multiple outbreaks of at least chickenpox and maybe mumps as well,” Crow told reporters Wednesday.

Crow’s visit comes on the same day he sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Crow’s concern stems from the recent expansion of the facility, which can now hold more than 1,500 detainees. The freshman congressman — who represents Aurora and other parts of the metro area — is seeking answers about recent reports surrounding a chickenpox outbreak, quarantines and the number of medical professionals on staff.

Below are the questions sent to the Department of Homeland Security: