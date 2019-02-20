Thornton approves measure allowing cyclists to roll through stop signs

Posted 9:50 pm, February 20, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:30PM, February 20, 2019

THORNTON, Colo. -- Bicyclists in Thornton no longer have to come to a complete stop at stop signs. The city just updated its traffic laws, which now allow cyclists to slow down -- but not completely stop -- at intersections.

The city claims to be the first in the Denver metro area to pass such a measure.

Darrell Austin, a traffic engineer for Thornton, said the "safety stop" has its roots in Idaho.

"We're trying to make Thornton a more bike-friendly city," said Austin.

The measure allows cyclists to yield at stop signs without coming to a complete stop. At red lights, cyclists have to stop. However, they can proceed through the intersection when clear.

"If you have a red light, you would have to stop and proceed if its safe to do so without waiting for it to turn green," said Austin.

Austin said that with a growing population and a rail line on the horizon, the need to adapt to a larger cyclist population is greater than ever. He said the measure could lead to success seen in cities where bicyclists crashes have decreased by 30 to 60 percent.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misspelled Darrell Austin's name.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.