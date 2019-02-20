There were 75.5 million robocalls in Colorado last month: Here’s how to avoid being scammed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Tax season is here and robocalls are on the rise across the country.

There were record 5.2 billion robocalls nationwide last month - with 75.5 million of those happening in Colorado, according to YouMail. That comes out to about 13.2 calls per person in our state.

According to YouMail, more than 45 percent of those calls are scams with 22 percent being alerts and reminders and 18 percent being from telemarketers. The remaining are payment reminders.

Robocalls are the FCC's top consumer complaint and told the FOX31 Problem Solvers a few suggestions on how to avoid being scammed.

Don't answer calls from unknown numbers

A called ID showing a local number doesn't necessarily mean it's a local caller

Don't respond to any questions - especially those that can be answered with "yes"

Never give out personal info

Register your number on the Do Not Call List

The FCC and the FOX31 Problem Solvers also suggest that if you think a call from a government agency or company is legit, hang up and call the number on your account statement, company or government’s website to confirm.