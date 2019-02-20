× Temps break freezing today; Next storm system arrives Friday with snow

Expect some fog this morning then turning sunny with highs around 35. We’ll break freezing for the first time in over 48 hours.

The Mountains can expect lingering snow showers over the high peaks, 1″ of additional snow accumulation today. Sunny skies in the valleys. Gusty wind over the Divide up to 65mph.

The next storm system hits the Mountains on Thursday then the Front Range on Friday. Snow trickles into Saturday morning.

2-4″ of snow accumulation in the Central and Northern Mountains on Thursday and another 2-4″ on Friday. Much heavier accumulations in the Southern Mountains where 2 feet is possible over Wolf Creek Pass.

1-2 inches possible across the Front Range between Friday and Saturday morning. This includes Denver, Boulder, Aurora, Parker, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Golden, Loveland, Longmont, and Fort Collins.

Colder highs on Friday and Saturday in the 20s and 30s.

Dry and sunny on Sunday.

Next week appears mild.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

