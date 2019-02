TELLURIDE, Colo. — Rescuers are looking for a backcountry skier who might have been caught in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado.

They looked for the man after the slide near Telluride on Tuesday with the help of avalanche dogs and resumed the search Wednesday.

The search is happening near the Telluride Ski Resort. The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office says two ski lifts have been closed because of the search.

Bear Creek Trail is closed until further notice by order of the Sheriff for the safety of rescuers searching for a missing backcountry skier who may have been injured or caught in an avalanche today (Tuesday). The Telluride man was reported overdue around 4:20pm Tuesday. (more) pic.twitter.com/ghbBBZNlBr — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) February 20, 2019