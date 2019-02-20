Pedestrian hit by vehicle speaks out for crosswalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The push for a crosswalk at a deadly stretch of road in Aurora is continuing.

Dante Garcia, 24, was by a vehicle at East Iliff Avenue and South Vaughn Way five years ago.

“I just closed my eyes just to wait and see to the outcome or what would happen ... and I felt my body ripping around and then I finally hit the ground," said Garcia, speaking about the accident for the first time.

Garcia had just graduated from high school and was coming home from work.

It's the same intersection where 12-year-old Jenna Solomon was fatally struck earlier this month.

"My heart goes out to her family and what they must be going through," Garcia said. "And it just brought it all back."

Garcia said the street must be made safer by establishing a crosswalk or a traffic light.

"I got lucky," Garcia said. "I didn't go under those tires and I went over the car. I'm living my second chance at life right now."

Garcia hopes speaking out will help prevent other children from being hurt in the intersection again.

Several parents have said the street is very dangerous and that the speed limit was recently increased to 45 mph.

The city of Aurora says it's conducting a study to see what can be done to make the street safer.