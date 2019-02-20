× No injuries after nose gear of small plane collapses at Centennial Airport

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A plane’s nose gear collapsed while landing at Centennial Airport Wednesday afternoon.

According to the airport, the plane involved in the incident is a Cessna 320, which is a small twin-engine aircraft.

The plane was landing on Runway 17L shortly after 2:45 p.m. when the nose gear collapsed.

There are two people on board. The plane did not catch on fire and no one was injured.

Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The airport closed the runway for the plane to be removed.