More Front Range snow showers expected on Thursday and Friday

Denver and the Front Range finally saw sunshine return today after a cold and snowy start to the week. It will be a dry and chilly Wednesday evening ahead with temperatures dropping to the teens overnight.

Thursday will be dry for most of the day until a chance for snow showers moves in during the evening. Here's tomorrow's hour-by-hour planner for Denver:

Snowfall will begin Wednesday night in the southwest mountains and will spread across the high country through the day on Thursday. Showers will then push onto the Front Range late Thursday evening bringing light snow showers into Friday morning.

Impacts are expected to be minimal with this round of snow with totals ranging from nothing to an inch under one of the stronger showers in Metro Denver. It will be similar to what we saw Tuesday night. Roads could turn wet and slick in some spots.

Another round of heavier snow showers will move in Friday afternoon and evening. Totals for these showers will range from zero to two inches in Metro Denver. Snowfall is expected to dissipate early on Saturday although a few flurries can't be ruled out through the day.

Drier conditions move in Sunday with temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Next week looks drier and warmer than this week.

